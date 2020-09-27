Farmers playing major role in Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

Farmers playing major role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 27 2020, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2020, 14:51 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Lauding farmers for strengthening the country's agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India.

He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhi's economic philosophy was followed, there would not have been any need for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign as India would have become self-reliant much earlier.

Speaking on various issues during his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said many farmers benefitted after fruits, vegetables were brought out of APMC Act in some states a few years ago.

Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during the Covid-19 pandemic and farmers are playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India, he said.

Talking about various success stories of farmer groups across states, Modi also said the agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.

The prime minister began his monthly broadcast by talking about storytelling, saying it has been a part of our nation for centuries.

"Storytelling is as old as civilisation...These days, stories relating to science are gaining popularity," Modi said.

He said many people are making storytelling popular across the country and underlined that India has a glorious tradition of storytelling.

He also interacted with members of the Bangalore Storytelling Society.

Modi also requested all families to set aside some time for storytelling and said it will be a wonderful experience for them. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Atmanirbhar Bharat
farming
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending amid Covid-19

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

Art during a pandemic: Stepping into the virtual space

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

When should schools open? Amid Covid, futures at stake

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Of Bengaluru's namesake: Bean there, had that

Poriyal dons French couture

Poriyal dons French couture

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

Amid Covid-19, travel goes hyperlocal

 