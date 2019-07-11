Farmers' situation terrible, says Rahul Gandhi in LS

Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 11 2019, 12:46pm ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2019, 12:48pm ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed the condition of farmers in the country was "terrible", a charge countered by Union minister Rajnath Singh, who said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Gandhi highlighted the problems being faced by farmers in Kerala, particularly in his constituency Wayanad.

"There is a terrible situation of farmers in the country. I urge the prime minister to ameliorate problems of farmers in the country," he said.

Countering Gandhi, the defence minister, who was present in the House, said people who ran the government for decades were responsible for the situation of farmers.

Singh said most suicides by farmers took place before the BJP-led government came to power.

He also said following efforts of the Modi government, the income of farmers increased by 20-25 per cent.

