'Fascist terror of BJP': CPI(M) slams Tripura govt

'Fascist terror of BJP': CPI(M) slams Tripura govt over TMC leader's arrest

The CPI(M) and TMC are arch-rivals in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left rule

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Nov 21 2021, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 23:47 ist

The CPI(M) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh and the alleged attack on TMC members outside a police station in Tripura.

In a statement, the CPI(M) said that as the date for the civic body polls is drawing near, the "fascist terror" of the BJP is increasing.

"Leaders and candidates of all parties, including the Left parties, were attacked several times and despite complaints, police did not arrest the culprits. Police are playing the role of silent spectators," the statement, issued by the CPI(M) state secretariat, said.

Also Read | Tripura Police cracks down on govt critics, lawyers and activists

The CPI(M) vehemently condemns the incident, it added.

The CPI(M) and TMC are arch-rivals in West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011, ending 34 years of Left rule.

Tripura Police arrested Ghosh on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, shouting "Khela hobe" on Saturday night.

TMC leaders also alleged that their workers were roughed up by BJP supporters outside the East Agartala Women's police station, a charge denied by the ruling party.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Trinamool Congress
India News
Tripura
Indian Politics
CPI (Maoist)

Related videos

What's Brewing

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

Unborn babies may get Covid via infected mother: Study

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

5 candidates who can replace Solskjaer as Man Utd boss

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Music therapy as treatment for illnesses

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record

 