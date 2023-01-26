Few owing farmhouses is not development: Telangana Governor hits out at KCR in R-Day speech

Development is all the farmers and marginalized section people having farms and houses; it is not a few possessing farm houses, said Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in one of her sharpest criticisms yet of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's dispensation in the state.

The remark is seen as aimed at KCR's vast farmhouse, about 60 KM north of Hyderabad, from where the CM, the opposition parties accuse, runs the state administration and his political affairs.

Interspersed with stinging swipes at KCR-led BRS rule in Telangana, a state going to polls later this year, the Governor's Republic Day address on Thursday reaffirmed the hostile relationship between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister's office.

“Development is my child studying in a world-class university here, it is not me sending my child abroad for studies ... Everyone should have an equal share in the development,” said Soundararajan while restating her commitment “to play a major role towards that goal in Telangana, despite the hurdles.”

At a time the state administration is readying the over Rs 600 crore mega secretariat complex for inauguration on KCR's birthday next month, Soundararajan stated that new buildings alone cannot usher in the nation's development.

A day after the Telangana high court ordered the KCR government to conduct the Republic Day events in a befitting manner, Soundararajan unfurled the national flag at the Raj Bhavan and received the guard of honour from police contingents.

The event attended by the state chief secretary, DGP etc top officials was, as expected, skipped by KCR.

The chief minister has been avoiding visiting the Raj Bhavan for state functions. He did not even attend the dinner hosted during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Telangana last month.

“Some here might not like me but I like the Telangana people. I will strive for their well-being, despite the challenges faced,” said Soundararajan in her speech, giving a public call to “uphold Telangana self-respect, save Telangana democracy and defend our rights.”

While the BRS government accuses the governor of interfering in governance, Soundararajan complains of disrespect shown to her office like not according to protocol honours.

Citing statistics, the governor noted the “stressful conditions in Telangana” recording 22 suicides every day and appealed to the youth to stay courageous.

On the occasion, Soundararajan felicitated several eminent personalities including Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winner RRR's Naatu-Naatu music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist K Chandra Bose.