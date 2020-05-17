5th tranche transformative for health, edu sector: Modi

Fifth tranche of economic package will have transformative impact on health, education sectors: Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • May 17 2020, 20:13 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 20:47 ist
PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

The fifth and last tranche of economic stimulus announced by the government on Sunday will have a transformative impact on India's health and education sectors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Read: Key takeaways of FM Sitharaman's presser on 5th tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

The measures will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy, the prime minister said in a tweet.

"Reform trajectories of the states will also get an impetus," he said.

The government on Sunday announced suspension of new bankruptcy filings on loan defaults for one year and raised the threshold for insolvency as it moved to ease COVID-19 pain for the industry. 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus lockdown
Economic package
Narendra Modi

