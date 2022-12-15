Fight Assembly polls on development card: Nadda told BJP workers

BJP national president J P Nadda has exhorted the party workers to fight forthcoming Assembly elections on development card. Addressing the convention after inaugurating the party office building in Koppal on Thursday, he said that the BJP workers should create awareness about various pro-poor schemes launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from development works done by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and B S Yediyurappa.

Accusing the Opposition parties of involvement in corruption activities, he said that their leaders are focusing on the growth of their families rather than prosperity of the nation. Ridiculing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said it is a ‘rally of repentance’ for dividing the nation by his ancestors.

“Congress leaders do not unite the country and they are identified with the people who are trying to divide the nation. But, BJP has been working by keeping national ideas. The Party has kept its promise to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and also treated all religions equally. It is also a pride moment for India to assume the G20 presidency”, Nadda said.

Stating that China has not become free from Corona virus, he praised the Central government for its attempt to eradicate the pandemic. Accusing Opposition leader Siddaramaiah of trying to divide castes and religions, he said that KPCC chief D K Shivakumar is getting entangled in many scandals.

“We have launched many schemes towards women empowerment, development of rural roads. Karnataka is the first state in the country to adopt a new national education policy. Therefore, the party workers should take the Central and State government programmes to the doorstep of the people. It is also a moment of pride for me to speak from the land of Lord Hanuman’s birth place”, he said.

Nadda has virtually inaugurated BJP office buildings in 10 districts from Koppal. Stating that 296 BJP Bhavans have been built across the country, he said that 210 more office buildings will be inaugurated by March 2023.