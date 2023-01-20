Fight is between ideology of Gandhi and Godse: B K Hariprasad

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad on Friday said the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be a fight between two ideologies - Gandhi's and his assassin Godse's.

The senior Congress leader was speaking at a media interaction.

"Godse's ideology is all about dividing society. The Gandhian philosophy is about uniting the society, which the Congress firmly believes in," Hariprasadi said. "It's time for our people to decide about our children’s future - do they want to give ‘choori' (knives) and 'talwars' (swords) or pens in their hands," he said, adding that this election is not about development, but "a fight between two contrasting ideologies."

Hariprasad recalled BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel's recent statement. "Haven’t you heard what Kateel said to his workers some time ago that for them Love Jihad should be an issue and not a development? He has made it very clear that their agenda is to push communalism in the state. Instead of our children learning in schools, they want them to play with swords and knives,” he charged.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hariprasad described him as a political tourist. “Some time ago, he was in Gujarat for over 28 days for political rallies and conventions. Now, he's doing the same here,” he said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also came to the state "on a business tour" as he wanted to study the Karnataka Milk Federation's business model for a merger with Amul, he said.

To a question on whether or not Congress will take back lawmakers who defected to the BJP, Hariprasad said a "collective decision" was taken o invite all those who deserted the party. On the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, Hariprasad said there is no ambiguity. “Once we win the required number (of seats) to form the government, the party will elect its new

Congress Legislature Party leader. Whoever is elected on that day will be the chief minister. This is how we have selected our CMs in the past as well,” he said.