Fight one-to-one with BJP, Trinamool chief tells Opposition

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, the Trinamool is attempting to fit-in, into the Opposition’s space, with no barbs pointed at the Congress Party.

A day after the Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee suggested to the people of Karnataka that they vote for anyone but not for the BJP, on Friday, Banerjee urged the Opposition parties to fight one-to-one with the BJP.

“Ahead of the elections, I would urge all the Opposition parties to unite against the BJP. We have to fight one-to-one to defeat the BJP. Fight from the areas where you (Opposition parties) have a strong hold. I don’t have an issue in fighting together,” Banerjee was quoted as saying, in her party’s release.

On Thursday, Banerjee’s call for keeping BJP out in Karnataka, left two major players in the fray, in the state, including the Congress Party. The call, apparently, shows that Banerjee is no longer expressing an aversion towards Congress, also a political opponent in West Bengal.

Speaking in the context of Karnataka election on Thursday, Banerjee had said: “We are not contesting. I feel, who should one vote for, is the public's affair. But, please don’t vote for (the) BJP….”

In recent months, the Trinamool has been in talks with chiefs of regional parties. Yet, no front is directly open with the Congress. The party attempted expansion beyond Bengal, but had a negligible impact, beyond the state’s borders. As observed, it had strived to emerge as the leading Opposition force.