File FIRs on hate-speeches that led to Delhi violence: 7 non-Congress Opposition parties

Seven non-Congress Opposition parties -- CPI(M), CPI, DMK, NCP and RJD -- have shot off a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind asking him to ensure filing of FIRs against those leaders who made "provocative hate speeches" that led to the unprecedented communal riots in north-east Delhi.

The parties also urged him to direct authorities like the Delhi Lieutenant Governor who is "directly answerable" to the President to take immediate steps to bring back normalcy and restore peace.

The letter was signed by CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, his CPI counterpart D Raja, LJD patron Sharad Yadav, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu, senior NCP MP Praful Patel, AAP Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Singh and senior RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.

The leaders had sought time to meet him either on February 28 or March 2 but they were informed by Rashtrapati Bhavan that the President was not available on these days. Following this, the leaders decided to shoot off the letter. A Congress delegation led by its president Sonia Gandhi met the president on Thursday demanding removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The letter said the riots have displaced thousands of people whose homes have been destroyed and properties burnt.

"This is a human suffering of an immense magnitude which has been created by a gang of armed, unruly goons who were allowed to move freely and unhindered by the security forces. This is condemnable. This is simply unacceptable in the secular democratic Republic of India that should function under the Indian Constitution," they said.

The leaders wanted the President to "ensure that FIR must be filed immediately against all who have made provocative hate speeches and the perpetrators of this violence must be brought to book".

The leaders also demanded setting up of relief camps for those who have been rendered homeless and providing them adequate security.

They also sought the President's permission for organising interfaith peace meetyings in the riot-affected areas and to conduct peace marches to strengthen the message of social harmony amongst the people.

"Since these riots have caused unimaginable mental anguish amongst the people, particularly the children, trauma centres must be opened in the affected areas to deal with such cases," they added.