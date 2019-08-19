Final call on new Parliament building soon: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government was considering suggestions to modernise the 92-year-old Parliament building or construct a new structure, to coincide with the 75 years of Independence in 2022.

Modi made these remarks while inaugurating the newly-constructed duplex flats for parliamentarians at the North Avenue complex here.

The Prime Minister recalled that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had made suggestions for a modern Parliament building as the heritage building was showing signs of wear and tear.

Modi said it would be a challenge to refurbish to the existing building or build a new one by 2022 but would like the officials to take up the challenge once a final call was taken.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker had told DH that he was holding consultations with various stakeholders on suggestions for refurbishing the Parliament building or constructing a new structure.

“There is a sense that a new Parliament building is required. Several groups have also been formed for taking suggestions from various people including Parliamentarians on this issue. If a new building plan finds favour, then the existing complex may also be modernized,” Birla had said.

The existing Parliament building was designed by architect Edwin Lutyens and was inaugurated on January 18, 1927, by the then Viceroy of India Lord Irwin. The construction of the building had begun in 1921 and had cost the exchequer Rs 83 lakh.