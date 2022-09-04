Final decision on official faction’s candidate for Congress presidential polls after Sonia’s return

A final decision on official faction’s candidate for the Congress presidential poll will be taken after Sonia Gandhi returns from abroad on September 10, as Rahul Gandhi continues to remain adamant on not returning to party’s helm while Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot still appears to be reluctant to take the mantle.

Sources said Sonia will have consultations with leaders, including Gehlot, after she returns from abroad where she had gone for a medical check-up. The G-23 or change-seekers is also moving ahead to field a candidate with Shashi Tharoor appears to be inspecting the pitch. The group have demanded publicising electoral rolls.

Gehlot is reluctant to leave Rajasthan, especially when the Assembly elections are just a year away as he wants to try his luck once again. Sources said he is not ready to fight the organisational poll though Sonia herself had urged him to lead the party.

Sources said Gehlot wants the party to allow him to continue as the Rajasthan chief minister along with party presidentship or install his supporter instead of Sachin Pilot as the government’s head in the state. However, the party leadership is not happy with the conditions put by Gehlot.

Leaders believe Sonia could convince Gehlot to contest the polls when she will meet him for the second time later this month.

While a section of leaders are still trying to convince Rahul to change his mind, sources said the former party chief is not ready to come back as the party president. When asked whether Rahul will contest, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal told reporters in Kerala’s Alappuzha on August 31, “Rahul Gandhi has already said that he will not contest.”

Leaders, including Gehlot, are likely to make another pitch to Rahul.

Though he has not been at the helm, Rahul continues to be the driving force in the party. He will be the de facto leader of the Bharat Jodo Yatra beginning September 7. He will be in Ahmedabad on Monday, interacting with booth level workers of poll-bound Gujarat.