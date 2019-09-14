Finance Minister clueless on economy: Cong

Minutes after she announced steps to boost exports and real estate sectors, Congress on Saturday hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming that she was “clueless” about the economy and described the measures she had unveiled as “cosmetic”.

“The BJP and its ministers lack a vision to revive the economy,” Congress spokesman Anand Sharma told a press conference here.

Sharma, a former Commerce and Industry minister, said that investments should come from the government to lift up a sagging economy and such measures were nowhere in sight.

“India's economy is in shambles, we are facing a grave situation but the government with its false promises and its outspoken ministers, is not working towards stopping that,” he told reporters here.

He also slammed Nirmala for her remarks blaming the slowdown in the automobile sector on the youth and millennials, who opt for car-hailing services instead of owning a vehicle.

The government was low on reserves, Sharma said contending that there was a Rs 1.7 lakh crore deficit in the last financial year.

Sharma contested the finance minister's claim that inflation was under control. “It is surprising that the Finance Minister is making such statements when economy is in shambles. When economy is weak, inflation is not seen, but the things like investment, export, demand is considered,” he said.

Sharma said the economic slowdown in the country was due to the “directionless policies of the government.”