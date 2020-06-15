FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over 'edited' video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, under multiple sections of IPC, in connection with an alleged fake video regarding CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media. Earlier, the BJP had filed a complaint against him.

A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video. In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the circulation of an alleged "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on liquor, and launched a probe in this connection.

"The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, Irshad Wali, had said in a tweet.

This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine-second part of it was shared on Twitter by Singh to malign the image of the chief minister, the BJP leaders said in the complaint. They had demanded a case against the senior Congress leader and his associates for "conspiring to malign the CM's image".