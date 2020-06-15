FIR against Digvijaya Singh over MP CM's 'edited' video

FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over 'edited' video of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2020, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 09:01 ist
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhopal Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, under multiple sections of IPC, in connection with an alleged fake video regarding CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared by him on social media. Earlier, the BJP had filed a complaint against him.

A BJP delegation, headed by former minister Umashankar Gupta, submitted a memorandum to the crime branch of Bhopal police, seeking a case against Digvijaya Singh for sharing the "edited" video. In their complaint to the crime branch, the BJP leaders said that Chouhan had given a statement against the liquor policy of the then Kamal Nath government on January 12 this year.

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the circulation of an alleged "edited" video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's old statement on liquor, and launched a probe in this connection.

Also read — Madhya Pradesh police launch probe into 'edited' video of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"The matter of editing an old video of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and circulating it on social media with an aim of spoiling his image has been taken seriously. The case is being investigated by registering an FIR under the Cyber Act," Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal, Irshad Wali, had said in a tweet.

This 2.19-minute video was edited and a nine-second part of it was shared on Twitter by Singh to malign the image of the chief minister, the BJP leaders said in the complaint. They had demanded a case against the senior Congress leader and his associates for "conspiring to malign the CM's image".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kamal Nath
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
BJP
Congress
Digvijaya Singh

What's Brewing

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 