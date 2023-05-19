Typical of Vishwaguru: Cong on Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

'First act, second think': Cong slams 'Vishwaguru' Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

Pawan Khera also slammed the Centre and said how the 'ghost of 8th nov 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 20:06 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress's Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India's announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. 

Ramesh shared a news article on the move by RBI and wrote 'Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think'. 

Congress leader Pawan Khera also slammed the Centre and said how the "ghost of 8th nov 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again". 

Also Read | RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender till September 30

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender till September 30, the RBI said in a statement.

