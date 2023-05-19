'First act, second think': Cong slams 'Vishwaguru' Modi over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

Congress's Jairam Ramesh on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India's announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation.

Ramesh shared a news article on the move by RBI and wrote 'Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think'.

Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn.https://t.co/gPjY07iKID — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 19, 2023

Congress leader Pawan Khera also slammed the Centre and said how the "ghost of 8th nov 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again".

The ghost of 8th nov 2016 has come back to haunt the nation once again. The greatly propagated move of demonetisation continues to be a monumental disaster for this nation. The PM sermoned the nation on the benefits of the new 2000 notes, today when the printing is stopped what… https://t.co/sfvTyLlDie — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 19, 2023

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30.

The bank notes in Rs 2,000 denomination will continue to be a legal tender till September 30, the RBI said in a statement.