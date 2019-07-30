First RSS 'Army' school to open next year in UP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is setting up a school to train students for the Army.

The RSS is setting up a residential school in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, for Class VI to Class XII and will train children to get inducted into the armed forces, according to an ANI report.

The school will follow the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus and classes will commence from April 2020.

The school will have a three-storey building for the academy and a three-storey building for a hostel with a dispensary, a large stadium and residence for staff, according to a report in the Economic Times.

The school will be run by Vidya Bharti, the education wing of the RSS. It will be named after former RSS Sarsanghchalak Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya.

The ET report said that construction had begun on a 20,000-square-metre plot of land donated by former Army man and farmer Rajpal Singh.

“This is an experiment we are doing for the first time in the country and the model can be replicated to other places in future,” said Ajay Goyal, regional convener of West UP and Uttarakhand for Vidya Bharti.