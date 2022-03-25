First session of new Goa Assembly from March 29

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant, who is scheduled to take oath on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday.
A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.
As per a press note issued here by the State Information and Publicity Department, the Governor has summoned the session on March 29 at 11.30 am.
MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, the senior-most legislator, has already been appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the House.
A senior official from the state Legislature said election for a regular Speaker would be held on the opening day. The Governor will deliver his customary address to the House on March 29 as this is the first full session of the Assembly for the current calendar year, he said. He said, Sawant, who will take oath as the CM for a fresh term on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence during the session.
State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said there will be no Question Hour for the session, during which there will be discussion on supplementary demands. The session will also see passing of bills and a vote-on-account, she said.
