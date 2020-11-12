Fiscal stimulus addresses 'non-existent problem': Congress

Congress on Thursday dismissed Modi government’s third tranche of economic stimulus as a move that addresses a “non-existent” problem and that it would not bring back jobs lost to the recession set in the country in the time of Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram contested the government’s thrust on injecting more money into the economy, and argued in favour of giving cash handouts to the poor to spur demand.

“Liquidity is a non-existent problem. They are addressing a non-existent problem. What you need to address today is the capacity of the people to spend,” Chidambaram told reporters in a joint press conference with former minister Jairam Ramesh.

Chidambaram accused the Modi government of indulging in “headline management” through announcements of fiscal stimulus and to deflect the focus from the dire state of the economy.

He suggested a four-point action plan that included steps to ensure farmers get fair and remunerative price for their produce, putting money in the hands of the people to spur demand, create jobs and devolve more funds to the state governments.

Read: Moody's expects India's GDP to shrink by 8.9% in 2020

“Unless more money is devolved on the states, the states will curtail capital expenditure in 2020-21 and the revival of the economy this year will be a pious wish,” Chidambaram said.

Ramesh accused the Modi government for pursuing economic policies that had pushed the economy into recession.

“The shrinking of the economy began 18 months before the pandemic,” Ramesh said.

Earlier, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi too had accused the Modi government of pushing the country into recession.

“India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” Rahul said on Twitter.

The Congress’ attack on the Modi government came a day after the RBI’s economic ‘nowcast’ suggesting that India’s GDP was likely to contract by 8.6% in the July-September quarter, pushing the country into “technical recession” for the first time in history.