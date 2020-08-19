Fissures in the Pawar family appear again

Fissures in the Pawar family seemed to appear once again as the Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, with Parth Pawar Tweeting “Satyamev Jayate”.

Parth, 29, is the son of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and grand-nephew of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

He was the first one to demand a CBI probe and had met home minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP.

Parth’s demand came even before the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis formally made the demand for a CBI and ED probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor.

Pawar Sr had publicly snubbed Parth for demanding a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and hailing the bhoomi-poojan of Ram mandir in Ayodhya by prime minister Narendra Modi.

"We do not give much importance to what he says....he is immature," Pawar had said, when asked about his grand-nephew's demand for a CBI probe and the Maha Vikas Aghadi's opposition to it.

Later reports surfaced that Ajit was unhappy over the way his son was snubbed but senior leaders including state NCP president Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde denied it.

Parth had separately met Pawar, but, what transpired in the meeting is not known.