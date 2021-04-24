Focus on healthcare instead of 'spending on PR, unnecessary projects': Rahul Gandhi to govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the Covid-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

सद्भाव से केंद्र सरकार से अपील है कि PR व अनावश्यक प्रॉजेक्ट पर खर्च करने की बजाए वैक्सीन, ऑक्सीजन व अन्य स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं पर ध्यान दें। आने वाले दिनों में ये संकट और भी गहरायेगा। इससे निबटने के लिए देश को तैयार करना होगा। वर्तमान दुर्दशा असहनीय है! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 24, 2021

"This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" the former Congress chief said.

According to government data updated on Saturday morning, the Covid-19 case tally in India rose by a record 3,46,786 cases to reach 1,66,10,481, while the death toll touched 1,89,544 with 2,624 more fatalities.