Focus on healthcare instead of 'spending on PR, unnecessary projects': Rahul Gandhi to govt

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 24 2021, 12:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 12:01 ist
Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the Covid-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

"This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" the former Congress chief said.

According to government data updated on Saturday morning, the Covid-19 case tally in India rose by a record 3,46,786 cases to reach 1,66,10,481, while the death toll touched 1,89,544 with 2,624 more fatalities.

