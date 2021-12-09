Food unites protesting Opposition outside of Parliament

The Opposition has been agitating against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises since December 1. But pictures from the protest site resemble a picnic spot, with MPs sitting on mattresses surrounded by food baskets.

Opposition MPs are using food to bond, with political parties from the Trinamool to Shiv Sena to the Congress, bringing sweets for the protestors to encourage fellow parliamentarians. Other MPs also bring home-cooked food to the sites, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Delicacies from Kerala to West Bengal have made it to the protest site. While DMK’s Tiruchi Siva brought idlis, sambar and chutney not just for the MPs but also the media covering the protest, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan brought dry fruits and sweets last week and on Wednesday, she brought paneer rolls for MPs. TMC MP Derek O’Brien and Nadimul Haque brought Bengali dishes from Bijoli Grill restaurant and Congress Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil brought rotis and vegetable curries. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also got food from his residence for the protestors.

None of this is random as Congress’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC’s Dola Sen have worked out a timetable for who would get which food on what days. AAP MP Sanjay Singh is supposed to bring food on Thursday while Chhaya Verma of Congress will get food on Friday.

“It sends a message that we are not alone. Each of us represents 34-36 MLAs. Now we are asking for food from every region. We will all be friends for life as we are struggling here together. In fact, all 12 of us share the same views and thoughts on most issues,” Chaturvedi told the publication.

The protesting MPs also get tea twice a day delivered from Chaturvedi’s residence in Lodhi Garden.

The 12 Opposition MPs -- six from the Congress, two each from the Trinamool Congress and the Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and the CPI(M) -- were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last week for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

