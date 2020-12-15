For Modi govt, crony capitalists are 'best friends', alleges Rahul

Crony capitalists are Modi govt's 'best friends': Rahul

Gandhi's comments come at the time when thousands of farmers are protesting againt the Centre's three contentious farm bills. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that for the Modi government, crony capitalists are "best friends" and protesting farmers are Khalistanis.

His attack on the government comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks on the borders of Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of three new farm laws.

"For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban Naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And crony capitalists are best friends," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. 

