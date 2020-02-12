Foreign envoys speak in different tone in Srinagar

The foreign envoys from 25 countries who arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday spoke in different tones, even though a majority of them evaded media.

Talking to reporters after having a shikara (boat) ride in the famous Dal lake in Srinagar, Afghan envoy Tahir Qadiri said: “We saw schools and shops were open on our way from the Airport to the city.” He tried to explain that all was well in Srinagar.

“Kashmir is a part of the world that I always wanted to see,” Qadiri said.

Later while sharing some pictures on twitter, he wrote: “We Afghans claim that we are Mehman-Navaz (hospitable), but Kashmiris are definitely so too. Interacted with a bunch of young people here. This girl is a gold-medalist in basketball with very high hopes. Wishing this beautiful valley & it's people lots of good wishes (sic).”

However, the Mexican ambassador said: “Kashmir is a beautiful place. We are here as tourists.”

A third envoy said they have come to see how the situation is in J&K. “We are here to see and assess the situation,” he said without revealing his identity.

Amid tight security, the delegation checked into a five-star hotel in Srinagar, on the banks of the famous Dal lake. Outside the hotel, police detained four people for protesting against the visit of foreign envoys.

The protesters were carrying placards which read 'We Kashmir Youth Power Team'.

Speaking to reporters before they were taken away by the police, they said the visit of foreign envoys is meaningless and efforts must be made to create employment opportunities in Kashmir.