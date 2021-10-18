Forging an alliance? Amarinder Singh likely to meet Amit Shah on Monday

Amid rumours of him forming a new political outfit, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will likely meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday. Reports suggest that the Captain will not only discuss the farmers' protest but may also forge a seat sharing or alliance formula with the BJP leader.

This will be Amarinder Singh’s third visit to Delhi after resigning as Chief Minister.

BJP is ‘keen to work with the Captain, but a resolution needs to be reached over the farmers’ protests,’ people in the know of the matter told CNN-News18. The former Chief Minister now reportedly has ‘all his options open.’

Also read: BJP to keep its option open about any tie up with Amarinder Singh

Singh had met Amit Shah after quitting the Congress and accusing it of 'humiliation' sparking speculations. Charanjit Channi became the chief minister after the unceremonious exit of the Congress veteran, who had been at loggerheads with Sidhu.

Also read: 'Proximity' with Amit Shah puts question mark on Amarinder Singh's secular credentials: Harish Rawat

BJP national general secretary and Punjab in-charge, Dushyant Gautam told IANS that the BJP has its plan and strategy for Punjab assembly polls and is working accordingly with the developing situation. "No doubt, Singh is a big name and has had an impact on state politics but first of all the former chief minister must clarify his position about the next political move. We have our plans and the BJP is moving ahead with it. We cannot say about Singh's plan and currently we can't say what will happen in future," Gautam said.

After quitting the Congress, Amarinder had called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ‘inexperienced’. He had also threatened to pit a strong candidate against state party chief and his arch nemesis Navjot Singh Sidhu in the coming assembly polls.

Also Read | O, Captain! My Captain!

Captain also took a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu and called him a drama master.

According to analysts, Singh's tie-up with the BJP likely depends on whether the Centre makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws. If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers' issue, then it will smoothen Singh's path to either join the ...

Check out latest DH videos here: