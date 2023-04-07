Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Delhi

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP in Delhi.

#WATCH | Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WrlGjG5Uwr — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

He had quit the Congress last month.

More to follow...