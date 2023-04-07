Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Delhi

He had quit the Congress last month

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2023, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 12:19 ist
Kiran Kumar Reddy with BJP leaders. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP in Delhi. 

More to follow...

 

 

Kiran Kumar Reddy
BJP
Delhi

