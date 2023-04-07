Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP in Delhi

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP in Delhi.
#WATCH | Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the CM of united Andhra Pradesh, joins Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi pic.twitter.com/WrlGjG5Uwr
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023
He had quit the Congress last month.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?
In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi
Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix
Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales
30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors
Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study
Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison
Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears