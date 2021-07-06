Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh to join BJP

A veteran North Indian face in Maharashtra politics, Kripashankar Singh is all set to join the BJP.

Singh, now in his early seventies, hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, and started off selling vegetables in Mumbai. He did odd jobs and got associated with Congress.

His break in the Congress came when former President Pratibha Patil became the Maharashtra Congress chief.

Singh was a Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government headed by Vilasrao Deshmukh.

On 10 September 2019, ahead of the last Vidhan Sabha elections, he resigned from Congress.

Singh would join the BJP in presence of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday.

He is seen as someone very close to BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

Once seen as a “go-to” man in Congress, his relationship cuts across party lines. However, he had also faced charges of amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The entry of Singh in BJP ahead of the next year’s elections in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is significant as he is a prominent North Indian leader.