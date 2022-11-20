Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of MCD polls

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia in a public meeting.
Welcoming Mishra to the party, Kejriwal said, “Mahabal Mishra who is a popular leader of Purvanchal community in Delhi, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party family. With your experience amongst the people and the society, we all will take the country forward together.”
After his induction, Mishra on social media said he will work to strengthen the party. “I have continuously served the people for the last 30 years. Now I will strengthen the party in the entire nation,” he said.
पूरे देश से आ रहे स्वागत के संदेश से मैं भावुक हूँ। 🙏🏼@AamAadmiParty के हर कार्यकर्ता को मेरा नमन और धन्यवाद।
मेरा वादा है माननीय @ArvindKejriwal जी और पूरी आम आदमी पार्टी का सिपाही बन कर पूरे देश में पार्टी को मज़बूत करूँगा। https://t.co/fL6Pm0anbB
— Mahabal Mishra (@mahabalmishra) November 20, 2022
Mishra, a former Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi and a three-time MLA from Dwarka Assembly constituency, was suspended from the Congress for “anti-party activities” during the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020. He has also been a municipal councillor earlier.
