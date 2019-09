The BJP on Thursday added more star punch to its kitty ahead of polls in Haryana after inducting international hockey player and former Captain of Indian Hockey team Sandeep Singh and Olympic wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt in the party. Both will contest the elections in Haryana, which goes to vote on October 21.

Singh, popularly called "Flicker Singh," is an Arjuna awardee and has also featured in a Bollywood movie named Soorma.

Read more here.