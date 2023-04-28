Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joins BJP

Joining the BJP is like coming to a family, Alok said, vowing to contribute to the 'Modi mission'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:10 ist
Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Former JD(U) leader Ajay Alok, a regular on TV debates, joined the BJP on Friday in the presence of Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Joining the BJP is like coming to a family, Alok said, vowing to contribute to the "Modi mission".

The country is today moving in the same direction as the prime minister, he told reporters.

Also Read: M P Prakash's daughter joins BJP in Karnataka

He has been a strong defender of the BJP's policies and is seen by the party as a sharp and articulate voice.

He was expelled by the JD(U), the ruling party in Bihar, last year as it believed him to be close to R C P Singh, the party's former president who quit following a fallout with its supreme leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Vaishnaw lauded Alok's contribution and praised him as a sharp analyst.

Alok took a swipe at Kumar, saying he is an architect who is destroying his own work by compromising on law and order, corruption and communalism.

India News
Indian Politics
JD(U)
BJP
Nitish Kumar

