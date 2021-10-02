Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma reacts to buzz about joining Trinamool Congress

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday, where he would seek the intervention of the Congress high command for resolving issues within the party.

The visit comes amid speculation that Sangma is not happy with Vicent H Pala being made the state Congress chief, and that he along with a dozen of MLAs are gearing up to join the Trinamool Congress.

Responding to questions from the media, the veteran political leader also maintained that it would be too premature to speculate about his leaving the Congress and joining other political parties.

“I will be travelling to Delhi on Sunday. There is a mechanism, we will try to resolve all issues,” Sangma told reporters following speculation that he along with 13 MLAs are set to quit the Congress to join other political parties, a News18 report said.

“That particular presumption and assumption is too premature (about me along with other colleagues leaving the Congress). I have always maintained that I should,” Sangma added.

Meanwhile, a report by NDTV claimed that a close aid to Sangma said Congress right now has 17 MLAs in Meghalaya, with elections due in 2023, the MLAs would like to retain their seats. So Sangma will need at least 12 MLAs with him to not attract the anti-defection law. The state assembly has 60 seats.

On asking about the speculation on joining the TMC, Sangma had a witty reaction to it. “You know you have to wait for the time, if it is coming from the horse's mouth then you give credibility, it's a question of giving weightage to news when it comes from the right source", said Sangma according to the report.

The much-awaited by polls for the Mawryngkneng, Rajabala and Mawphlang are scheduled for October 30. Votes will be counted on November 2.

