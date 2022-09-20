Former MLA Mohammed Ali passes away

He was 76 and was under treatment for kidney-related ailments

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 20 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 12:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Veteran Congress leader and former MLA K Mohammed Ali died at a private hospital on Tuesday morning, party sources said.

He was 76 and was under treatment for kidney-related ailments, they said.

Ali, who had entered mainstream politics through the party's students' wing Kerala Students Union (KSU), won Assembly polls consecutively since 1980 and represented Aluva constituency in the House six times.

He was also a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) for several years. Besides serving as the district president of the KSU, the leader also worked as the general secretary of the Youth Congress and the vice-president of the Ernakulam district congress committee (DCC), party sources added.

Ali had not been active in mainstream politics for some time. People from various walks of life condoled his demise.

Congress
Kerala
Indian Politics
AICC

