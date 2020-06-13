Former MP forgets to cancel multiple train tickets, Parliament ends up paying an extra Rs 1.46 lakh

A former Rajya Sabha MP made 63 train bookings on 23 days in January 2019 but travelled only on seven occasions. He did not cancel the rest of the tickets, resulting in Parliament paying the Railways an extra Rs 1.46 lakh.

Similarly, an analysis by Rajya Sabha showed, a sitting MP's actual journey's on train in January 2019 amounted to only 15% of the actual bookings, again making Parliament pay for the tickets the lawmaker booked but did not cancel.

This has prompted Rajya Sabha Secretariat to warn MPs and former MPs that the amount for such non-cancellation of train tickets will be recovered from them.

MPs and former MPs are given one free non-transferable first class air-conditioned or executive class of any train pass. Spouses can travel with MPs and former MPs in first class AC or executive class for free while a companion can travel in second tier air-conditioned coach for free.

Sources said the analysis of multiple bookings and their implications was done on the directions of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and it found that the Rajya Sabha Secretariat is being asked by the Railways to pay huge amounts for journeys not undertaken by the lawmakers.

Naidu was of the view that non-cancellation in time leads to unnecessary expenditure and avoidable drain on Rajya Sabha budget besides putting the public to inconvenience as they fail to get confirmed berths, sources said.

Following this, Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma published the decision to recover money from MPs and former MPs if they do not cancel tickets.

Referring to the former MP who made 63 bookings, sources said the total ticket cost was Rs 1.69 lakh but the lawmaker made only seven trips, whose train fare was just Rs 22,085. Rajya Sabha Secretariat had to pay an extra Rs 1.46 lakh, which is 87% of the total amount claimed by the Railways.

In 2019, sources said, the Railways had raised a demand for a payment of Rs. 7.8 crores to be made by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat as one-third share of the total cost of travel by the sitting and former MPs, their spouses and companions. While one-third of the bill is paid by Rajya Sabha, the rest is paid by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Following audit objections regarding multiple bookings and the cost sharing formula as well as the directions from Central Information Commission to recast the process, sources said, Rajya Sabha Secretariat is in touch with the Railways.

The Railways has agreed to change the software for train bookings by the MPs to enable identification of bookings by the lawmakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha separately. This new software is likely to be operationalised soon, sources said.