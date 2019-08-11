Former PM Manmohan Singh to file RS nomination

Former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on August 13, ANI reported. His previous Rajya Sabha tenure ended in June, and the Congress decided to nominate him for the Rajya Sabha byelection from Rajasthan, The Hindu reported.

He has earlier represented Assam for in the Upper House of Parliament for five terms in almost three decades, between 1991 and 2019.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr.Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He will file nomination on August 13 pic.twitter.com/Uub49poRKN — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

The Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan has been vacant since June 24 this year, when BJP state president, Madan Lal Saini passed away, having been elected in 2018.

The former finance minister is expected to emerge victorious because the Congress is in majority in the Rajasthan assembly,