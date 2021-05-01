Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of Covid-19

Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of Covid-19

Prison officials said he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital two three days ago

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2021, 13:59 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 13:59 ist
Mohammad Shahabuddin. Credit: Twitter/@ShahabuddinRJD

Jailed former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin died of Covid-19 at DDU Hospital here on Saturday, Delhi Prisons Department said.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, “Information has been received from DDU Hospital about the death of Mohd Shahabuddin, an inmate of Delhi Prisons. He was suffering from COVID-19 and was admitted to DDU Hospital on April 20.”

Prison officials said he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital two three days ago.

