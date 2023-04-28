Former SP state secretary joins BJP ahead of Urban Local Body polls

Former SP state secretary Ajay Tripathi Munna along with his supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, the party said in a statement.

According to the statement, former state secretary of the Samajwadi Party and former chief state general secretary of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Ajay Tripathi Munna with his supporters joined BJP in front of Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak on Friday at the party's state headquarters.

On this occasion, other leaders and social workers also took the membership of BJP, it said.

Pathak said a large number of people from different political parties and social organisations are taking a pledge to join the BJP and work in the interest of the common people.

He said there is a wave in favour of the BJP in the state ahead of the municipal elections.

The election to 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11.

Pathak said the leaders of the frustrated and disheartened opposition are nowhere to be seen on the ground because they are not concerned with the happiness and sorrow of the people, in such a situation their workers are also dejected.

According to the statement, senior Samajwadi Party leader and former member of Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission Suman Singh, President of Bar Association (Unnao) Satish Kumar Shukla, National President of Bharatiya Udyog Kisan Vyapar Mandal Ritesh Gupta, along with other prominent people including Hafiz Jalil Ahmed Siddiqui, state vice-president and media in-charge of Bharatiya Udyog Kisan Vyapar Mandal Taj Khan, Prashant Mishra, divisional in-charge of Kisan Union, joined the party.