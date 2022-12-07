Former state Congress head, six others join Trinamool Congress in Tripura ahead of polls

Former president of Tripura unit of Congress, Pijush Kanti Biswas and five other senior leaders joined Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, giving a boost to the Mamta Banerjee-led party in the poll-bound state.

Biswas, who quit Congress in August blaming support from leaders in the state, joined TMC in New Delhi in presence of the party chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC said the party has decided to appoint Biswas, who has a distinguished legal and political career, as the new president of its Tripura unit. In August, Trinamool had sacked its state president Subal Bhowmick citing his failure to deliver in the by-elections for four Assembly seats and the urban local bodies.

Welcoming Biswas and other senior former Congress leaders, the TMC hoped that the party would bring "credible change" in the political landscape of Tripura.

Other leaders who joined the TMC along with Biswas are: Tejen Das, Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh. Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee served as general secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress, Purnita Chakma was a former working president of Tripura Congress. Samarendra Ghosh, was a general secretary of Tripura Youth Congress.

The ruling BJP, which formed its first government in Tripura in 2018, has stepped up its activities for the Assembly elections while the Opposition CPI(M) is confident of bouncing back to power. Trinamool, too, have set its target to beat BJP in 2023 elections and form their government.