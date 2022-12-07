Former state Congress head among 7 join TMC in Tripura

Former state Congress head, six others join Trinamool Congress in Tripura ahead of polls

Pijush Biswas has been named as president of Tranamool's Tripura unit

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Dec 07 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 20:21 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AITCofficial

Former president of Tripura unit of Congress, Pijush Kanti Biswas and five other senior leaders joined Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, giving a boost to the Mamta Banerjee-led party in the poll-bound state.

Biswas, who quit Congress in August blaming support from leaders in the state, joined TMC in New Delhi in presence of the party chief Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC said the party has decided to appoint Biswas, who has a distinguished legal and political career, as the new president of its Tripura unit. In August, Trinamool had sacked its state president Subal Bhowmick citing his failure to deliver in the by-elections for four Assembly seats and the urban local bodies.

Welcoming Biswas and other senior former Congress leaders, the TMC hoped that the party would bring "credible change" in the political landscape of Tripura.

Other leaders who joined the TMC along with Biswas are: Tejen Das, Ananta Banerjee, Bimal Rudra Paul, Purnita Chakma and Samarendra Ghosh. Tejen Das and Ananta Banerjee served as general secretaries of Tripura Pradesh Congress, Purnita Chakma was a former working president of Tripura Congress. Samarendra Ghosh, was a general secretary of Tripura Youth Congress.

The ruling BJP, which formed its first government in Tripura in 2018, has stepped up its activities for the Assembly elections while the Opposition CPI(M) is confident of bouncing back to power. Trinamool, too, have set its target to beat BJP in 2023 elections and form their government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

TMC
Congress
Tripura
India News
Indian Politics
Trinamool Congress

What's Brewing

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 