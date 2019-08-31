Former TMC Min Sovan Chatterjee thinking of leaving BJP

Within weeks after joining the BJP, former Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Sovan Chatterjee has expressed his desire to resign from the saffron party, alleging the state leadership was not treating him with due respect.

BJP sources revealed that in a recent meeting with Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP’s national general secretary and observer in Bengal, Chatterjee conveyed to him that he wanted to be relieved from all association with the BJP.

“The situation has become as such that Chatterjee even offered to formally resign. His close aide, Baishakhi Banerjee, who joined the BJP with him, also wanted to resign from the party,” a senior state BJP leader said.

He also said that during the meeting, Chatterjee expressed severe discontent against a section of state BJP leaders and said that the situation he is currently facing in BJP was similar to the one he faced in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), for which he left the party.

Chatterjee is also not happy with the way his close aide Banerjee was being treated in BJP.

Another key reason behind Chatterjee’s discontent over the state BJP’s silence with certain media reports claiming that Banerjee prevented the induction of another TMC MLA, Debasree Roy, into the party.

Although Vijayvargiya tried to assure Chatterjee that his grievances will be addressed, the former TMC minister was not convinced.

Speaking to journalists, Banerjee alleged that ever since they joined BJP she and Chatterjee was being regularly humiliated and have expressed their desire to leave BJP.

“It is because of this regular humiliation we have conveyed our desire to the leave BJP to the party leadership,” said Banerjee.