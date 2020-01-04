Former TN Assembly Speaker P H Pandian passes away

Veteran AIADMK leader P H Pandian, one of the founding members of the ruling party, passed away on Saturday.

Pandian, 74, breathed his last at around 8.30 am at a private hospital in Chennai where he was receiving treatment for various ailments. He is survived by his son P H Manoj Pandian, a former Rajya Sabha MP and a senior counsel.

A close aide of M G Ramachandran since 1972, Pandian served as MLA of Cheranmahadevi from 1977 to 1989 and as Tirunelveli MP from 1999 to 2004. One of the most prominent leaders of the AIADMK, Pandian was the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 1985 to 1989.

Pandian shot into limelight when, he as Speaker of the Assembly, summoned Balasubramanian, then Editor of Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, to the House and asked him to apologize for a cartoon on MGR that was in “bad taste.”

When Balasubramanian refused to apologize, Pandian had sentenced him to three months in prison which was challenged by the magazine editor in the court. The court had sent a notice to Pandian who not just refused to receive the summons but also claimed that he had “sky-high” powers as Speaker of the Assembly.

His proclamation was so dramatic that it did not just hit national headlines then, but politicians and experts keep referring to his comments whenever the Speaker’s powers are questioned.

After MGR’s death, Pandian sided with the late leader’s widow, Janaki, who attempted to take over the AIADMK but in vain. Though initially opposed to Jayalalithaa, Pandian joined hands with her and remained loyal to her till her death in 2016.

After Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, Pandian had accused her aide V K Sasikala, currently serving four-year imprisonment in disproportionate assets (DA) case, of pushing the late leader on to the floor during an argument before she was hospitalized. After accusing Sasikala, Pandian and his son Manoj joined the O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK veteran gained the trust of Jayalalithaa after he stood behind her following the 1996 electoral debacle when several senior leaders left the party.

Even as Pandian was an MP, his son Manoj was also given an AIADMK ticket in 2001 election, which he eventually won, making them the first father-son duo in the party to hold public posts. Later, Manoj was also made a Rajya Sabha member by Jayalalithaa but lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Tirunelveli.