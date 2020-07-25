Former union minister uses Scindia's photo while offering Nagpanchmi wishes

Former union minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav on Saturday wished people on the occasion of Nagpanchmi using a photograph of BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Yadav is also the former Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, who held the post till April 2018. He was then replaced by Kamal Nath.

Ever since Jyotiraditya Scindia defected and joined the BJP, Congress has launched relentless attacks on him using pejoratives like a traitor or ‘Jaichand’.

Even as Scindia did not react to Yadav’s tweet, the move drew a lot of reactions on social media.

Arun Ji

This is best nagpanchmi greetings.

Bhahut dard karega mahraj ko. — Citizen-Rakesh (@Indian202020) July 25, 2020