Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, his wife Mira test Covid-19 positive

The 77-year-old veteran leader of CPI(M) is being treated at home as of now

DH Web Desk,
  • May 19 2021, 08:37 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 08:38 ist
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. Credit: DH File Photo

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife Mira Bhattacharjee tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

While his wife has been admitted to a private hospital, the 77-year-old veteran leader is being treated at home as of now.

The CPI(M) leadership wants him to get admitted to a hospital as well. But Bhattacharjee, a long-time patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), insists on staying at home, according to media reports.

Bhattacharjee is suffering from poor health for quite some time, which forced him to retire from active politics. He was absent from CPI(M)'s campaigns during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and did not even go to vote because of the ongoing pandemic.

On December 9 last year, Bhattacharjee was admitted to the hospital in south Kolkata as his breathing problems aggravated and had to be put on ventilation. His oxygen saturation had deteriorated to 70 per cent, though he was Covid-negative.

