Four MPs from Karnataka to join Modi Cabinet 2.0

Four MPs from Karnataka will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet.