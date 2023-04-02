Electricity, jobs for all if AAP wins Assam: Kejriwal

Free electricity, jobs for all unemployed if AAP forms government in Assam: Kejriwal

Kejriwal also promised piped water to all Guwahati households within a year, if the AAP formed the government in the state

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 02 2023, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 18:41 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wave to their supporters during a public rally in Guwahati on April 2, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised free electricity and jobs for all youths in Assam if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the Northeastern state.

He also claimed the AAP government changed the face of Delhi in seven years, and that “nothing but dirty politics” took place in Assam, even though BJP has been in power in the state for the same duration.

AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab are giving free electricity to their states, and it will be the same in Assam, too, if the party forms the government, Kejriwal said at a rally here.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi is a morally corrupt politician: Himanta

He promised jobs for all unemployed youths of Assam if AAP is voted to power, adding that the party has given employment to 12 lakh people in Delhi in seven years, and 28,000 people in one year in Punjab.

Kejriwal also assured of providing piped water to all households of Guwahati within a year of the AAP government in the state.

"AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 and the BJP here in 2016. Today, we have changed the face of Delhi. What has Himanta babu (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) done for the state in seven years? Nothing, only dirty politics," Kejriwal alleged.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Assam
Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 