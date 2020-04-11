Fresh case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh; tally at 19

Police personnel wear face masks during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Chandigarh, Friday, April 10, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A 40-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus on Friday here, taking the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the union territory to 19, officials said.

The city witnessed a fresh COVID-19 case after almost a week's gap.

A total of 223 samples have been taken in the city so far and the reports of 199 cases are negative while reports of four cases are still awaited, as per medical bulletin.

Seven coronavirus positive persons have so far been discharged from the hospital after they were fully cured.

Meanwhile, UT Chandigarh adviser Manoj Parida said 2.19 lakh persons have so far been screened in the city. 

The remaining will be done through additional teams moving from door to door, he said in an official release here.

Parida also informed that the government of India has banned all social or religious gatherings and processions during the festivals coming up in April.

Chandigarh administrator V P Singh Badnore said outlying areas in periphery and colonies should be given priority for door to door screening, the release said.

He stressed that all officials going for screening must maintain hygiene and wear proper safety gears. 

