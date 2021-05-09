From Congress dissenter to 'biggest player' in BJP: Twists and turns in Himanta Biswa Sarma's career

Himanta Biswa Sarma was Tarun Gogoi's "trusted lieutenant" in Congress for long till he led the dissent against the Congress veteran for more than a year and switched to BJP in August 2015.

Sarma, according to late Gogoi had led the dissidence as he wanted the Congress leadership to make him the next CM candidate in the 2016 Assembly polls. He quit Congress after the grand old party decided to go ahead with the veteran Gogoi. Four months later, BJP named Sarbananda Sonowal as its CM candidate, putting water into Sarma's aspiration for the top post. BJP wrested power from Congress and formed its first government in Assam in 2016. Sonowal became the new CM.

On Sunday (May 9), Sarma's dream was finally fulfilled after the BJP legislature party elected him as the next CM, replacing Sonowal, a week after BJP and its allies AGP and UPPL won 75 of Assam's 126 Assembly seats.

Sarma was credited for steering BJP to victory in the 2016 Assembly elections. The victory not only fulfilled Sarma's target to oust Tarun Gogoi from power but made him as powerful, if not more, as he was in Congress. From major portfolios in Sarbananda Sonowal-led cabinet to influential positions in the party's affairs, Himanta became the most vocal and visible face in Assam politics.

Born in 1969, Himanta was in the All Assam Students' Union before he started his political career in 1984 by joining Congress. He was mentored by former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. He contested Assembly elections in 1996 from Jalukbari against AGP strongman Bhrigu Kumar Phukan but lost. In 2001, Sarma defeated Phukan and since then he has been elected to the Assembly from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. He was made a minister in the Tarun Gogoi Cabinet in 2002 and later became a Cabinet minister in charge of health, education, Guwahati Development and Assam Accord. Under Sonowal, Himanta was finance, health, education, PWD minister.

BJP found itself on the backfoot during the violent agitation against the CAA in December 2019. Himanta again led the government and the party from the front. By taking a tough stand in controlling the violence and its after-effects on BJP, and the hard work in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Sarma, 52, once again proved himself to be a crisis manager for the party. As convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, a forum of BJP's allies in the Northeast, he turned the tide in favour of his party during political crisis in other states of the Northeast, Manipur or Arunachal, otherwise a Congress bastion. Himanta was equally credited for BJP's better show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Assam, when it improved its tally to nine, from seven in 2014.

Sarma also managed to gain praise of the top leadership and RSS by constantly pushing the Hindutva agenda and the polarisation narratives against both Congress and Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, who stitched an alliance of seven opposition parties against the BJP ahead the Assembly polls in May-April this year. He was the first BJP leader to reject the NRC as the final list reportedly left out names of more Hindus than Muslims. He was vocal in saying that Hindus can not be termed as foreigners and be deported back to Bangladesh, even as the Assam Accord promised to detect and deport all post-1971 migrants, irrespective of religion.

Corruption charge

A few months before Sarma joined BJP in 2015, BJP released a "chargesheet" in New Delhi against the then Congress leaders in which the saffron party alleged Himanta to be a part of a scam in a water supply scheme involving a US-based firm and Sarada scam. Sarma's opponents also alleged his involvement in the alleged Rs. 1,000 crore scam in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, which rocked the state during Gogoi's tenure. But not much has been heard about the allegations as Himanta's clout grew in BJP.