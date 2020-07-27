From the Newsroom: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over China row

In today’s episode, Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically. Adar Poonawalla says that "More than enough" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for the Parsi community. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has agreed to summon a session of the state Assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

Here is the top news of today, Monday: July 27, 2020:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically, asserting that he will say the truth as far as Indian territory is concerned.

Rahul made these remarks in a tweet, along with a video, as part of a series launched by him on the India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Asked in the video how he would react to people who say his questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on China weakened India, Rahul said: "If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country, I am not going to lie. I will simply not do it. I do not care if my whole career goes to hell. I am not going to lie.This disturbs me. Frankly, it makes my blood boil. How can some other nation just come into our territory?"

He further said that hiding the truth is anti-national and bringing it to people's attention is patriotic.

Hitting back at Rahul, the BJP said that he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometres of land to China.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said: With his repeated utterances on the India-China face-off, Rahul Gandhi is trying to present falsehood as truth.

"More than enough" doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be reserved for the Parsi community, Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the vaccine's local manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), has said.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

Poonawalla, however, did not specify the quantity of the doses that will be kept for the community.

Replying to producer Ronnie Screwvala on Twitter, Poonawalla on Sunday said, "Yes @RonnieScrewvala, we will keep more than enough for the community. Our production capacity of just one day will be enough to cover every Parsi on the planet...given the size of our community."

Screwvala in his tweet said, "On a lighter note, Since Parsi's are to be Extinct race (Though avg age of Parsi's show otherwise) there is a lobby that as the vaccine does come in there will be a special quotaunder saving from extinction race..& why not if a Parsi is at the forefront of it."

Poonawalla last week said the company aims to manufacture 300 million to 400 million doses by the year-end, following the success of initial and licensure trials.

Upset over downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir to the status of a Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370, former chief minister Omar Abdullah has said that he will not contest assembly elections till full statehood is restored.

However, Omar made it clear that he would continue to work for his party, the National Conference, and people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has agreed to summon a session of the state Assembly provided the government gives a 21-day notice.

The condition is part of three suggestions the Governor has made while returning Ashok Gehlot Cabinet’s recommendation that he should call a session of the Vidhan Sabha.

This was the second time that Mishra has returned a Cabinet proposal on convening the Assembly, amid the power tussle in Rajasthan.

Mishra also wrote that the state government should undertake to broadcast live the proceedings of a floor test, if it takes place.

It should also ensure precautions during the proposed Vidhan Sabha sitting against the spread of coronavirus, his note said.

