From the Newsroom: SC acknowledges farmers' right to protest against farm laws

In today's episode of From the Newsroom,

After the Supreme Court’s suggestion yesterday on creating a new panel to resolve the impasse between farmers and the governemnt, the apex court today said that it would form an independent committee. The independent committee can have P Sainath, Bhartiya Kisan Union and others as members, suggests CJI. You (farmers) cannot instigate violence and cannot block a city like this, said CJI Bobde.

A protest is constitutional till it does not destroy property or endanger life. Centre and farmers have to talk, he added. Supreme Court asked the Centre to explore the possibility of putting legislationon hold. Supreme Court asked the Attorney General if the government can assure the Court that it will not take any executive action on implementation of the law till the court hears the matter. In reply, the AG asked, “What kind of executive action? Farmers will not come for discussion if this happens.” The CJI said, it is to enable discussions. Furthermore, the CJI said that the court is worried over the plight of farmers and the manner in which events were transpiring. “They are not a mob,” the court said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by the Uttar Pradesh government against September 1 order by the Allahabad High Court, quashing detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the stringent National Security Act.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A, however, clarified that the HC order on preventive detention won't impact criminal cases and those would be decided on their own merits.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, contended that the HC had substituted subjective satisfaction of the district magistrate.

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Tuesday and was hospitalized, according to three people familiar with official reports of the person’s health. The person is in stable condition. Government officials were scrambling Wednesday to learn more about the case. It was not immediately clear if the worker had a history of allergies, which makes it difficult to assess the broader significance of the incident as millions of Americans are vaccinated over the coming weeks. The reaction was believed to be similar to the anaphylactic reactions that two health workers in Britain experienced after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week. Both of them recovered.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surged about 20% this week, breaching $22,000 for the first time and stirring predictions that more gains lie ahead for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

The digital coin jumped as much as 4.6% to about $22,173 on Thursday, before paring some of the advance. Bitcoin and the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index have both more than tripled this year. Cryptocurrency-linked stocks in South Korea, Japan and China climbed as well.

Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) Private Limited has said that India is key to its global plans and it is committed to making electronic manufacturing succeed in the country.

"We look to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward," Sudipto Gupta, managing director, Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices, said in a letter to the state government.

Stating that the company is deeply distressed by the recent incidents that took place at the Narasapura plant in Kolar, he said the company had appreciated the support received from the government.