Fundamentals of economy strong: PM Modi

Under fire from the Opposition over his handling of the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong and had the inherent capability for higher growth rate.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Modi said there was no reason for being despondent as the government had undertaken long-term reforms such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) and bank recapitalisation which has given investors confidence.

Rejecting pessimism over the target of nearly doubling the size of the economy to $5 trillion, he said aspirational targets were needed to move ahead.

“There is no question of thinking small. Pessimism and gloom do not help us. We talk about a $5-trillion economy. Yes the aim is ambitious, but we have to think big and think ahead,” he said

Modi said his government was focusing on infrastructure development, small businesses, textiles, startups, and tourism.

Domestic manufacturing

Modi said the focus on ‘Make in India’, the flagship scheme to boost domestic manufacturing, was yielding results.

He said the frequent changes to the GST were a reflection of the federal structure of the country and showed the government was willing to improve the law.

On his opposition to GST as the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi said he had wanted concerns of manufacturing-states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra to be addressed before rolling out of tax regime.