Funds for real-time info system in 6k locos sanctioned

Funds sanctioned for installing real-time train info system in 6k more locos: Rly Min

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2019, 15:12pm ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2019, 15:38pm ist
Additional funds for the installation of a real-time train information system in 6,000 more locomotives, both passenger and goods, have been sanctioned in 2019, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the RTIS project is being executed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT arm of the ministry, in collaboration with ISRO.

It is primarily used for acquisition of train movement data, including that of arrival, departure, run-through timings at stations in the route.

