Furious Opposition targets govt on Pegasus, disrupts Parliament

A furious Opposition on Tuesday stalled proceedings in Parliament over revelations that Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee among others were potential targets for snooping by Israeli spyware Pegasus though a discussion on Covid-19 in Rajya Sabha was held in the afternoon following an agreement.

Lok Sabha could not conduct any business, except for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 and laying of official papers, throughout the day while Rajya Sabha took up a discussion on the pandemic at 1 PM before which Opposition MPs trooped to the Well at regular intervals to force adjournments.

The strategy was decided at a meeting of leaders chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge where it was decided to jointly raise the snooping incident in which two Union Ministers, a former Election Commissioner and those in judiciary were also named targets.

Sources said the Opposition did not want to be seen as avoiding a debate on the pandemic while the government found it as a way out for ensuring participation of Opposition leaders in a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening during which Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will give a detailed presentation on Covid-19 situation.

The breakthrough in the logjam in Rajya Sabha was achieved after Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal held informal discussions with Opposition leaders, they said.

Several MPs had submitted notices in both the Houses demanding suspension of business to discuss the Pegasus issue.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed identical scenes with Opposition MPs rushing to the Well of the House and raising slogans. Rajya Sabha witnessed three adjournments before the debate on Covid-19 started.

One of the placards in Hindi that was displayed in Lok Sabha read that the government is busy with "jasoosi" (spying) while people are suffering from unemployment. In Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MPs displayed toy phones to register their protest against snooping.

Congress and Trinamool Congress were in the forefront of the protests with its top leaders becoming victims to snooping. Trinamool Congress MPs held a protest near Gandhi Statue in Parliament House.

Congress stepped up its attack on the government with its spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil demanding that the government should clearly tell whether it has purchased the Pegasus spyware or not and hold a joint parliamentary probe.

He said his party MPs gave adjournment notices in both the Houses to discuss violation of national security and the fundamental rights under the Constitution over the phone tapping issue.

"The minister, who was trying to create confusion on the matter, should answer clearly whether the government has bought the Pegasus spyware or not. If yes, then the government should order a joint parliamentary committee probe to investigate the entire matter," he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen said in Rajya Sabha that his party will hold a protest everyday in the House for snooping on General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.