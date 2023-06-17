Furore created by BJP over Salooni murder case unjustified: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the furore created by the BJP over the Salooni murder case in Chamba district is unjustified as all accused have been apprehended and are in custody.

Tension prevailed in the Salooni town of Chamba on Thursday when a mob burned down the house of a man, identified as Musafir Hussain, who has been accused of killing 28-year-old Manohar over an affair with his niece and chopping his body into pieces.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Sukhu accused the BJP's Yuva Morcha of setting the house of the accused on fire five days after the incident despite arrests of all involved in the case.

He also said the BJP's persistence in protesting seems illogical given the arrests and the government's acceptance of the party's demand for an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The BJP, being the ruling party at the Centre, could easily initiate an NIA investigation by a phone call from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the chief minister said. However, the party is exploiting the situation for political gains with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he alleged.

He said it would have been appropriate had the BJP launched movements and protested for the rights of the state.