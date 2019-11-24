Gadkari: Anything can happen in cricket and politics

Union minister Nitin Gadkari congratulates Fadnavis and Pawar at Nagpur.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Nov 24 2019, 11:01am ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2019, 11:07am ist
Union Minister for Road Transport and MSME Nitin Gadkari interacts with the media during a press conference of Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotasav.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in Maharashtra will pass the floor test.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister for a second term, propped up by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to the media here, the senior BJP leader, asked for his reaction to the dramatic developments, said, "As I had commented earlier, anything can happen in cricket and politics. Now you would have understood the importance of my statement.

"I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They will prove the majority in the house in the period given by the governor," Gadkari said.

 

Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra Assembly elections
